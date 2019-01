Photo Submitted

The Bradleyville Lady Eagles took first place in the 6th annual basketball tournament hosted at the school last week. The Lady Eagles defeated Lutie, Lighthouse Christian and Bakersfield, outscoring their opponents 224-53 in three games. Pictured from left above are, front row: Gracie Shipley, Maddie Shipley, Tay Sims and Zoie Sims. Back row, from left: Maggie Hayes, Anna Turner, Emily Williams, Heidi Todd, Haley Glover, Taylor McHaffie, Kate Turner, and Coach Autumn Thomas.