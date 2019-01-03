Photo Submitted

The Bradleyville Eagles took first place in the 6th annual basketball tournament hosted by Bradleyville Schools last week. The Eagles defeated Gloria Deo Academy, Lutie and Bakersfield to claim the championship, outscoring their opponents 209-119. Pictured above are, from left, front row: Abel Hume (manager), Trevor Wanner, Trevor Blair, Tyler Thomas, Colin Pelton, Sonny Guerin, John Flores and Wesley Jennings. Back row (from left): Head Coach Josh Hume, Chastin Curtis, Caleb Blair, Braxton Ham, Owen Smith, Ethan Todd, Gavin Lux, Brady Rogers, Jordon Jones and Asst. Coach Mike Wanner.