Brace Yourselves: NWS Forecasting Arctic Air Mass to Drop Temperatures into Teens With Single-Digit Wind Chills

The National Weather Service is forecasting the arrival of an Artic airmass on Saturday, which will drop temperatures to well-below freezing throughout the Ozarks.

A dreary week will lend itself to a storm system that will track its’ way through the area Friday. Some thunderstorms are possible Friday night and will transition to light snow as colder temperatures arrive in the area.

The Artic air mass will arrive sometime Saturday, dropping temperatures into the low -teens with windy conditions forcing wind chills down to the single digits and possibly below-zero through the rest of the weekend.

Another storm system will make its’ way over the Ozarks early next week, continuing windy and wintry conditions through the remainder of the forecast week.