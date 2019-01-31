Books-n-Bits – The Douglas County Public Library

We at the Douglas County Library are waiting along with everyone else for the Federal Income Tax forms to be delivered. So far we have received the Federal income tax instruction books only. Hopefully, the tax forms will be coming soon. Since we will not be receiving copies of Missouri income tax forms or instructions, those can be downloaded at the Missouri Dept. of Revenue website to a computer by going to https://dor.mo.gov.

Among the new books at the library, you will find:

FICTION

Verses for the Dead, by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

Night of Miracles, by Elizabeth Berg

Daughter of War, by Brad Taylor

An Anonymous Girl, by Greer Hendricks

His Promise, by Shelley Shepard Gray

Hearts of the Missing, by Carol Potenza

The Enemy of My Enemy, by W.E.B. Griffin

Robert B. Parker’s Blood Feud, by Mike Lupica

Pandemic, by Robin Cook

On Magnolia Lane, by Denise Hunter

A Delicate Touch,by Stuart Woods

You Don’t Own Me, by Mary Higgins Clark

Tom Clancy Oath of Office, by Mark Cameron

NONFICTION

Good Housekeeping Air Fryer Cookbook

American Overdose: The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts, by Chris McGreal

Am I Dying? A Complete Guide to Your Symptoms and What You Should Do Next, by Christopher Kelly

The Allies: Roosevelt, Churchill, Stalin,and the Unlikely Alliance That Won WWII, by Winston Groom

Let the People See: The Story of Emmett Till, by Elliott J. Gorn

Drawing Fire: A Pawnee, Artist, and the Thunderbird in WWII, by Brummett Echohawk

All That Heaven Allows: A Biography of Rock Hudson, by Mark Griffin

COMPACT DISCS

That Night on Thistle Lane, by Carla Neggers

Secrets of the Lost Summer, by Carla Neggers

The Housemaid’s Daughter, by Barbara Mutch

Redemption Mountain, by Gerry Fitzgerald

A Good Family, by Erik Fassnacht

Dead to the Last Drop, by Cleo Coyle

Secrets of Sloan House, by Shelley Shepard Gray

The Song of Hargrove Hall, by Natasha Solomons

DVDs

George Frideric Handel’s Messiah

Star Over Bethlehem

The Christmas Choir

Puppy Love

Bringing Joshua Home

Hamlet and Hutch

Christmas Romance

Angus Buchan’s Ordinary People

One Christmas Eve

Just in Time for Christmas