Books-n-Bits – The Douglas County Public Library

We at the Douglas County Library are waiting along with everyone else for the Federal Income Tax forms to be delivered. So far we have received the Federal income tax instruction books only. Hopefully, the tax forms will be coming soon. Since we will not be receiving copies of Missouri income tax forms or instructions, those can be downloaded at the Missouri Dept. of Revenue website to a computer by going to https://dor.mo.gov.
Among the new books at the library, you will find:
FICTION
Verses for the Dead, by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
Night of Miracles, by Elizabeth Berg
Daughter of War, by Brad Taylor
An Anonymous Girl, by Greer Hendricks
His Promise, by Shelley Shepard Gray
Hearts of the Missing, by Carol Potenza
The Enemy of My Enemy, by W.E.B. Griffin
Robert B. Parker’s Blood Feud, by Mike Lupica
Pandemic, by Robin Cook
On Magnolia Lane, by Denise Hunter
A Delicate Touch,by Stuart Woods
You Don’t Own Me, by Mary Higgins Clark
Tom Clancy Oath of Office, by Mark Cameron
NONFICTION
Good Housekeeping Air Fryer Cookbook
American Overdose: The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts, by Chris McGreal
Am I Dying? A Complete Guide to Your Symptoms and What You Should Do Next, by Christopher Kelly
The Allies: Roosevelt, Churchill, Stalin,and the Unlikely Alliance That Won WWII, by Winston Groom
Let the People See: The Story of Emmett Till, by Elliott J. Gorn
Drawing Fire: A Pawnee, Artist, and the Thunderbird in WWII, by Brummett Echohawk
All That Heaven Allows: A Biography of Rock Hudson, by Mark Griffin
COMPACT DISCS
That Night on Thistle Lane, by Carla Neggers
Secrets of the Lost Summer, by Carla Neggers
The Housemaid’s Daughter, by Barbara Mutch
Redemption Mountain, by Gerry Fitzgerald
A Good Family, by Erik Fassnacht
Dead to the Last Drop, by Cleo Coyle
Secrets of Sloan House, by Shelley Shepard Gray
The Song of Hargrove Hall, by Natasha Solomons
DVDs
George Frideric Handel’s Messiah
Star Over Bethlehem
The Christmas Choir
Puppy Love
Bringing Joshua Home
Hamlet and Hutch
Christmas Romance
Angus Buchan’s Ordinary People
One Christmas Eve
Just in Time for Christmas