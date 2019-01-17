Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Draw nigh to God, and He will draw nigh to you.

– James 4:7-8

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read Proverbs 3:27-36 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class. Brother Richard Potter taught a good class and took up the tithes and offerings.

Please continue to pray with us for Roy Frye, Kenny Breeding, Becky, Euvenia Casady, Theta Nokes, Wilford Clayton, Pete and Helen Workman, Tiffany Satterfield, Steven Johnson, Kenny Adams, Clayton Scott and family, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, bereaved, law enforcement, country, and leaders, Camp Piland, and each other. Pray for Pastor David, who will turn 62 on Sunday.

Sister Theta sang a special for us.

The children studied the Ten Commandments. Harper Adams and AnnaBelle Johnson did the penny march.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s good message from Acts 19. Does God know you?

We dismissed our evening and Wednesday evening’s services. May God bless you all this week.