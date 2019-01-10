Black Oak – Donna Dodson

Blessed is the man that endureth temptation: for when he is tried, he shall receive the crown of life, which the Lord hath promised to them that love Him. – James 1:12

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday school after we sang. He read John 15:12-17 for the Devotion then dismissed us to class.

We sang Happy Birthday to Colt Little. He is a special little boy with a big heart. He and Zoe Shull did the penny march for Camp Piland.

Quin Breeding took up the tithes and offerings.

We were happy to have our visitors with us and pray they return.

Theta Nokes shared a special with us.

Please pray with us for Richard and Molly Potter, Roy Frye, Betty Satterfield, Wilford Clayton, Kenny Breeding, John Little, Kenny Adams, Helen Workman, Becky, Rheba Pool, Tiffanee Satterfield, Steven Johnson, all who are sick, special unspoken, military, country and leaders, law enforcement, Camp Piland, and each other.

We are not having Bible study this week.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from 2 Corinthians 12:6-9, 1 Peter 5:8-9, and Matthew 4:4-0. Beware of Satan’s tricks and stay close to God.

Sunday evening began with singing. Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Psalm 145:1-8. We love to sing songs of heaven. What a joy it will be to see Jesus. We will worship Him when we get there and should be here in church while we are here. Where were you on worship day?

May God bless you all.