Black Oak – Donna Dodson

And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these, my brethren, ye have done it unto me.

– Matthew 25:40

Brother Jeff Elliott opened Sunday School after we sang. He read James 2:14-26 for the devotion, then dismissed us to class.

Brother Richard Potter took up the tithes and offerings.

Zack, Miley, Harper, and Preston, did the penny march for Camp Piland. They are so cute gathering the coins.

Please pray with us for Roy Frye, Helen and Pete Workman, Betty Satterfield, Becky, Macee, Wilford, Clayton, Kenny Breeding, Euvenia Casady, Dara and family, Dana, Wyatt, and Liviya, Candy Lane, special unspoken, military, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, bereaved, law enforcement, country and leaders, Camp Piland, and each other.

Norma Corperling sang a special for us.

Pastor David sang, then preached God’s message from Matthew 6. Get a quiet place to pray to get away from the world and distractions.

Sunday evening began with singing.

Sister Theta Nokes sang a special for us.

Pastor David sang, then preached on believing that God will answer the prayers we pray.

We missed those who were out today, and thank God for all who came. May He bless you all this week.

Happy Birthday in January to Colt Little, Ronda Elliott, and Pastor David. We wish them a blessed day and many more.