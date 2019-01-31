Bethany Baptist- Norma Stilllings

Sunday school and the evening service were cancelled January 20, but the 11:00 AM service was held and was well attended. The sun was shining so brightly that it was wonderful to be out of the house and just as good to be with our church family.

Jim and Ruby Corder, Norma Stillings, Lisa Penn, and Terri Hall attended the Pizza Party Friday evening at the home of Pastor Bob and Darlene Sorensen. They make a very good pizza. The movie was good also. The visiting was even better.

Norma Stillings visited the residents at Ava Place, Thursday morning, but did not visit at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center, Saturday morning due to her doubts about the safety of driving and walking on the snow and sleet that was coming down. She was able to drive to Mansfield, Monday and play and sing for the residents at Rocky Ridge.

Even before she finished the round of antibiotics and the ear drops, Norma discovered that the hearing in her left was restored. She was feeling enough better that she attended the senior Sneakers’ Agility Class at MOCH Wellness Center, Wednesday morning. The Agility Class is such a lot of fun and does help. Inner ear infections are no fun at all.

Darlene Sorensen got out her Mandolin and Norma got out the autoharp and they sang a special song Sunday morning. Pastor Bob Sorensen brought his message on “Five Great Aspects of God.”

Psalm 107:8 says that we should praise God for his goodness and his wonderful works to the children of men. God’s goodness is seen in his mercy and loving kindness toward undeserving sinners.

Another aspect of God is his grace that is greater than our sin, sufficient for any trial, and the source of our salvation.

The glory of God was reflected in the face of Moses when he came down from the mount of the Lord at Sinai, and in the suffering of saints like John the Baptist and Stephen down through the ages when they suffered and died to give glory to God.

John 3:16 speaks of the gift of Gods’ Son and Romans 6:23 speaks of the gift of life offered to save sinners whose sins condemn them to death and hell. This gift is given for our faith and not for our works, for no amount of good works can earn our salvation.

The greatness of the Lord can be seen in His Creation and in His determination that no one should perish for when we saw us in our sins, He gave his only begotten Son so that we need not perish but have everlasting life. We should praise the name of the Lord for all his greatness.

Jan. 27, 2019 – It felt good to be back in church with all the services this week. The ice that had accumulated on the parking lot at church had not melted during the day, last Wednesday, so the Wednesday evening service was canceled.

Norma Stillings attended the Douglas County CHART meeting Thursday and gave her Annual Financial Report and proposed a General Fund budget for 2019. It was a long, but productive meeting.

The Ladies will have their Bible Study, Friday afternoon this week 1:00 PM at the church. They are studying the Book of Revelation and referring to many other scriptures concerning what is read there.

The Jubilee Singers have started the work for the Easter Cantata. They are learning some new songs and focusing on the cross.

Happy birthday was sung to Alan Stillings. Darlene Sorensen sang a special song.

Pastor Bob Sorensen brought a message on “Four Ways to Miss Heaven.” When the rich young ruler came to Jesus with the question, “Good Master, what good thing shall I do, that I may have eternal life?” he came with a mistaken idea about salvation. Salvation cannot be earned, because even at our best, we fall short of perfection. Salvation comes through faith in the finished work of Jesus Christ, who had no sin, but was made to be sin for us. Jesus paid for our sins at the cross.

The young man had a mistaken idea about the Saviour. Jesus was not just a good, miracle working teacher, Jesus was God in the flesh, the WORD existing from the beginning. The rich young ruler was also mistaken about sin. He may have felt that he had kept the law from his youth up, but the Bible says that there are none righteous and all have fallen short. We only have to offend in one point of the law and we have broken the whole law.

It was his mistaken idea about his possessions, which if he did not repent of it, would condemn him. He loved his great possessions more than he loved God. He was not willing to let go of his wealth, in order to follow Jesus. (Mark 8:36 For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?) He did not realize that his riches were only temporary and would not guarantee happiness. He did not realize that he would have received much more in happiness now and a greater eternal reward in heaven, if he had followed Jesus.