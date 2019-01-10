Bethany Baptist – Norma Stilllings

Tim Henderson and Sally Sorensen did some work for Norma Stillings last week. Tim crawled into the attic and worked to stop a leak that had been troubling Norma for a long time. Jim Corder had looked at it and had an idea what was causing it, but Tim was able to crawl into the small space and do something about it. Tim built some shelves for Norma so that she could put all the Christmas decorations out in the shop. Sally helped Tim rake up leaves that had blown into Norma’s yard after her neighbor, Gary Emrick, had cleaned them all up back a couple of months ago. They bagged up 10 bags.

Darlene Sorensen went to St. Louis Thursday morning to visit with her parents, Don and Doris Taschner. She planned to return back to Ava, this Tuesday. Tim and Sally also left Ava, Thursday on their way to Michigan. They stopped to visit with Sally’s grandparents in St. Louis before finishing their trip to Michigan.

Jill Johnson visited with Norma Stillings last Saturday afternoon. Jill was getting ready to make the annual financial report for the Support the Handicapped Board. Norma is the assistant treasurer for that board.

Norma made visits to Ava Place and the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center during the week. She enjoys visiting with residents and with some of their family members.

The folks at Bethany Baptist Church had a special New Year’s Eve get-together, last Monday evening. They had some of Pastor Bob’s “World Famous Chili” along with all the favorite trimmings. There were snacks and games to fill the evening. They closed out the evening with prayer for the coming year.

Norma’s special song Sunday morning was, “In Times Like These.” Pastor Bob Sorensen brought his message from Deuteronomy 11:26-32, where Moses taught on the blessings Israel would receive if they were obedient to keep the law and obey the commandments of the Lord and the curses that they would suffer if they did not.

We have the same choice in facing 2019, but there are dangers, distractions, and demands that may cause us to fail in what should be a joyful life serving the Lord. We may look at other people and think that compared to them we are doing pretty well, but if we compare ourselves to Jesus we will see that we fall short.

We may let the business of getting more money, of gaining social status, or of being entertained distract us from our service to the Lord. The demands of society, the political situations, the possibility of getting cancer or some other severe illnesses, or the facing of the deaths of loved ones may leave us depressed and failing to press forward for the Lord.

We must determine that we will be more than conquerors, even being peculiar in the sight of the world; and make it our desire to be conformed to the image of God’s Son. Just remember that wealth, fame, social standing, bigger houses, and better cars will not count for anything in the Judgment.