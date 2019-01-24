Ava Seventh Day Adventist – Connie Opeka

An Amazing Fact – A soap-like material found in clay cylinders during the excavation of ancient Babylon is evidence that soapmaking was known as early as 2800 B.C. How about paying $2,800 for a single bar of soap? Qatar soap produced by a family-run business in Lebanon might make you think twice about washing too often. Each bar is infused with gold and diamond powder, which explains why it’s so pricey!

Pastor Terry Wolfe delivered the message Sabbath titled “The Secret of the Soap.” One of our youth read the Scripture reading – “The secret things belong unto the LORD our God: but those things which are revealed belong unto us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.” Deuteronomy 29:29

Pastor Wolfe developed three main points from the Scripture. First, the secret things belong to God, are not optional, and God decides what they are. Secondly, the Revelation is for our own good that we may do all the words of his law. And lastly, that the use of the words “us” and “our” indicate relationship.

So, this whole text is about a relationship. We must remember God is not far away. He is right here. (Jeremiah 23:16-23) God knows the secrets of the heart. (Psalms 44:20-21) And, we can go to God in strict confidence.

Maybe you think you are a pretty good person. Maybe you were born into the church and been a Christian all your life. But you still need the soap! We need to be cleansed from the inside out! We deceive ourselves and our hearts are desperately wicked. (Jeremiah 17:9)

“Satan is now more earnestly engaged in playing the game of life for souls than at any previous time; and unless we are constantly on our guard, he will establish in our hearts, pride, love of self, love of the world, and many other evil traits. He will also use every possible device to unsettle our faith in God and in the truths of His Word. If we have not a deep experience in the things of God, if we have not a thorough knowledge of His Word, we shall be beguiled to our ruin by the errors and sophistries of the enemy. False doctrines will sap the foundations of many, because they have not learned to discern truth from error. Our only safeguard against the wiles of Satan is to study the Scriptures diligently, to have an intelligent understanding of the reasons of our faith, and faithfully to perform every known duty. The indulgence of one known sin will cause weakness and darkness, and subject us to fierce temptation.” Maranatha 95

Remember Safeguard soap? Safeguard is mentioned in the previous paragraph. Most soap only cleans on the outside, but we need cleansed from the inside out. And, Jesus is the soap – Fullers’ soap!

“But who may abide the day of his coming? and who shall stand when he appeareth? for he is like a refiner’s fire, and like fullers’ soap: And he shall sit as a refiner and purifier of silver: and he shall purify the sons of Levi, and purge them as gold and silver, that they may offer unto the LORD an offering in righteousness.” Malachi 3:2-3

May we join the Psalmist in this prayer – “Search me, O God, and know my heart; try me, and know my thoughts; and see if there is any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.” Psalms 139:23,24 Cleanse us Lord and make us white as snow!

We invite you to visit the Community Services Center located on the church property – open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. Year-end totals for 2018 per Gwyn Downs are 2,039 people served; 15,185 items given away; and 912.25 hours were given by our volunteers. We appreciate your donations and support and look forward to serving our community in 2019.

If we can be of assistance to you, please call the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook! May God bless and keep you!