Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities, & OATS Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon. Jan. 28 – Chunky beef stew, fresh baked biscuit, coleslaw, strawberry shortcake.
- Tues. Jan. 29 – Chicken Cordon Bleu, seasoned rice, fresh tossed salad, home style roll, fruit cobbler.
- Wed. Jan. 30 – Pepper steak over rice, country blend vegetables, croissant, pudding delights.
- Thurs. Jan. 31 – Cowboy beans, Italian blend vegetables, fresh baked cornbread, chocolate pie.
- Friday, Feb. 1 – Cashew chicken over rice, Oriental vegetables, egg roll, and lemon cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
Stress Busting Program
Monday, Jan. 28, 10-11:30 a.m.
MUSIC
Monday night music, Jan. 28, 6 p.m.
Goal Setting With Diana
Wednesday, Jan. 30th, 10:30 a.m.
GAMES
New billiard tables!
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Bingo every other Friday (2/1)
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, Jan. 25: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
Friday, Feb. 1: East Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.