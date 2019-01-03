Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities, & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon. Jan. 7 – Pork fritter, rice Florentine, peas & carrots, fresh baked roll, pineapple upside down cake.
- Tues. Jan. 8 – Chicken enchiladas, mexicali corn with black beans, fresh tossed salad, chips & salsa.
- Wed. Jan. 9 – Salisbury steak, creamy mashed potatoes & gravy, stewed tomatoes, bread pudding.
- Thurs. Jan. 10 – Oven fried chicken, cheesy scalloped potatoes, vegetable blend, fresh baked cookies.
- Friday, Jan. 11 – Chili mac, seasoned green beans, homestyle biscuit, cheesecake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
Coffee with the Mayor
Thurs. Jan. 3rd at 10 a.m.
Council Board Meeting
Thurs. Jan. 3rd at Noon
Book Club
Mon. Jan. 7 at 10 a.m.
Stress Busting Program
Mon. Jan. 7 10-11 a.m.
MUSIC
Monday night music, 6 p.m. Jan. 7
Grace Foot Clinic
Thurs. Jan. 10 by Appointment
GAMES
Now with billiards!
Pool Tournament
Wed., Jan. 9th, Noon
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played Monday & Thursdays
Bingo every other Friday (1/4 & 1/18)
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, Jan. 4: Eastern Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
Monday, Jan. 7: Douglas Co. to Springfield. ($10 RT/$6 one-way)
Tuesday, Jan. 8th: Douglas Co. to Ozark.
Wednesday, Jan. 9th: Eastern Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
Friday, Jan. 11th: Western Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are
closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.