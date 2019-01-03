Ava Senior Center Menu, Activities, & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon. Jan. 7 – Pork fritter, rice Florentine, peas & carrots, fresh baked roll, pineapple upside down cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

Coffee with the Mayor

Thurs. Jan. 3rd at 10 a.m.

Council Board Meeting

Thurs. Jan. 3rd at Noon

Book Club

Mon. Jan. 7 at 10 a.m.

Stress Busting Program

Mon. Jan. 7 10-11 a.m.

MUSIC

Monday night music, 6 p.m. Jan. 7

Grace Foot Clinic

Thurs. Jan. 10 by Appointment

GAMES

Now with billiards!

Pool Tournament

Wed., Jan. 9th, Noon

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played Monday & Thursdays

Bingo every other Friday (1/4 & 1/18)

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, Jan. 4: Eastern Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.

Monday, Jan. 7: Douglas Co. to Springfield. ($10 RT/$6 one-way)

Tuesday, Jan. 8th: Douglas Co. to Ozark.

Wednesday, Jan. 9th: Eastern Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.

Friday, Jan. 11th: Western Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are

closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.