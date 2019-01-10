Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu. Activities, & OATS Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon. Jan. 14 – Cashew chicken over rice, eggroll, Oriental blend vegetables, fresh baked cookies.

– Cashew chicken over rice, eggroll, Oriental blend vegetables, fresh baked cookies. Tues. Jan. 15 – Polish sausage simmered in kraut, peas, roasted potatoes, fresh baked cornbread, strawberry ice cream.

– Polish sausage simmered in kraut, peas, roasted potatoes, fresh baked cornbread, strawberry ice cream. Wed. Jan. 16 – Hot ham & cheese on a bun, cream of broccoli soup, fresh tossed salad, chocolate cake.

– Hot ham & cheese on a bun, cream of broccoli soup, fresh tossed salad, chocolate cake. Thurs. Jan. 17 – Grilled chicken, baked potatoes, country blend vegetables, fresh baked roll, fruit crisp.

– Grilled chicken, baked potatoes, country blend vegetables, fresh baked roll, fruit crisp. Friday, Jan. 18 – Baked fish, hush puppies, coleslaw, French fries, banana pudding.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon; Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50; Guests under 60 – $6.00

Stress Busting Program

Mon. Jan. 14, 10-11 a.m.

MUSIC

Monday night music, Jan. 14, 6 p.m.

Flu Prevention

Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m.

GAMES

Now with billiards!

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played

Monday & Thursdays

Bingo every other Friday (1/18)

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, Jan. 11th: Western Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.

Friday, Jan. 18: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.