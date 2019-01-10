Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu. Activities, & OATS Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon. Jan. 14 – Cashew chicken over rice, eggroll, Oriental blend vegetables, fresh baked cookies.
- Tues. Jan. 15 – Polish sausage simmered in kraut, peas, roasted potatoes, fresh baked cornbread, strawberry ice cream.
- Wed. Jan. 16 – Hot ham & cheese on a bun, cream of broccoli soup, fresh tossed salad, chocolate cake.
- Thurs. Jan. 17 – Grilled chicken, baked potatoes, country blend vegetables, fresh baked roll, fruit crisp.
- Friday, Jan. 18 – Baked fish, hush puppies, coleslaw, French fries, banana pudding.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon; Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50; Guests under 60 – $6.00
Stress Busting Program
Mon. Jan. 14, 10-11 a.m.
MUSIC
Monday night music, Jan. 14, 6 p.m.
Flu Prevention
Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m.
GAMES
Now with billiards!
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Bingo every other Friday (1/18)
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, Jan. 11th: Western Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
Friday, Jan. 18: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.