Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities & OATS Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
Mon. Jan. 21 – CLOSED. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
Tues. Jan. 22 – Chili, fresh tossed salad, crackers, fresh baked cookie.
Wed. Jan. 23 – Chicken & dumplings, broccoli and cheese, fresh baked cornbread, lemon pie.
Thurs. Jan. 24 – Smothered pork chops, mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing, Antigua vegetables, banana split cake.
Friday, Jan. 25 – Slow roasted beef, mashed potatoes & gravy, peas & carrots, fresh baked roll, coconut cream pie.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
MUSIC
Monday night music, Jan. 28, 6 p.m.
Grace Foot Clinic
Thursday, Jan. 24th by Appointment
GAMES
Now with billiards!
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Bingo every other Friday (1/18)
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
Friday, Jan. 18th: Western Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
Friday, Jan. 25: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are
closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.