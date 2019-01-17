Ava Senior Center Lunch Menu, Activities & OATS Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon. Jan. 21 – CLOSED. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Tues. Jan. 22 – Chili, fresh tossed salad, crackers, fresh baked cookie.

Wed. Jan. 23 – Chicken & dumplings, broccoli and cheese, fresh baked cornbread, lemon pie.

Thurs. Jan. 24 – Smothered pork chops, mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing, Antigua vegetables, banana split cake.

Friday, Jan. 25 – Slow roasted beef, mashed potatoes & gravy, peas & carrots, fresh baked roll, coconut cream pie.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

MUSIC



Monday night music, Jan. 28, 6 p.m.

Grace Foot Clinic

Thursday, Jan. 24th by Appointment



GAMES

Now with billiards!

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played

Monday & Thursdays

Bingo every other Friday (1/18)

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, Jan. 18th: Western Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.

Friday, Jan. 25: Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are

closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.