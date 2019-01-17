Ava Pool Sharks

Participants in the first inaugural 8-ball tournament at the Ava Community Center included (left to right): Troy Fleetwood, Joe Bricker, Ric Engelhardt, Jerry Shepard, Josh Urbanowitz, and Lee Wilson. Bricker won the tournament, with Urbanowitz taking 2nd. Call the Community Center at (417) 683-4767 for information about upcoming tournaments. The pool tables are a recent donation by Mrs. Maggie Spudick of Columbia, MO and owner of Billiards of Springfield.
