Ava Lions Club Hosts January Chamber Luncheon

The Chamber Luncheon was hosted by the Ava Lions Club at the Lions building last week on Tuesday, Jan. 8. Guest speakers for the noon meeting were Phyllis Krebs, Leader Dog Chair, who provided information about the Lions Club International Leader Dogs for the Blind program, and Jennie Mosher and Peter Franzen, from the Mid-South Board of Directors who explained the eye care and surgery program also sponsored by the club. For the meal, a potato bar with all the fixings was served. Phyllis Krebs is shown above left speaking to the group, and above right, is a display table showcasing the leader dog program for the blind.

Related