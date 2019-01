The Ava Basketball Department is starting their intramural basketball program this Saturday, Jan. 19 at the high school and/or middle school gymnasiums. The program was postponed because of winter weather this past Saturday.

Week 1 Practice Schedule:

Middle School Gym

9:00 A.M. 5th grade boys

9:45 A.M. 6th grade boys

10:30 A.M. 5th grade girls

11:15 A.M. 6th grade girls

High School Gym

9:00 A.M. 3rd grade girls

9:45 A.M. 4th grade girls

10:30 A.M. 3rd grade boys

11:15 A.M. 4th grade boys