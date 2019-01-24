Ava Intramural Basketball Enters First Week of Play

Intramural Basketball is in season with teams matching-up for games this Saturday, Jan. 26. All games  will be held in the morning hours.

Middle School Gym 

5th and 6th Grade Boys

8:30 Cyclones vs Hawks

9:15     Shockers vs Chargers

10:00     Gators vs Bulls

10:45    Thunder vs Spurs

High School Gym 

3rd and 4th Grade Boys

8:15 Bobcats vs Cowboys 

          Lions vs Mustangs

               

3rd and 4th Grade Girls

9:00 Stars, Cougars, Bears

            

5th and 6th Grade Girls

9:45 Wildcats vs Panthers

10:30 Tigers vs Rockets 

11:15    Cardinals vs Magic

            

