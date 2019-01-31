Ava High School Hoopcoming Celebration February 5-8

Hoopcoming Queen candidates selected for the 2019 Hoopcoming Court this year are shown above from left, Lauren Mendel, Shelby Korte, and Macey Phillips. The King candidates, shown below from left, are Wes Thomas,Thomas Emerich, and Drake King.

Ava R-I High School students, fans and alumni are looking forward to participating in the upcoming Hoopcoming celebration to be held in Ava during the week of February 5-8.

With four-days of fun and spirit-filled activities planned for students, Hoopcoming week culminates into a special coronation ceremony and crowning announcement of the Hoopcoming King and Queen for 2019. The coronation will take place prior to the varsity game on Friday, Feb. 8, just before the Ava Bears face the Salem Tigers on the basketball court. The varsity game generally starts around 7:00 or 7:30 p.m., as it follows the junior varsity game which will begin at 6:00 p.m.

During the week of festivities, Hoopcoming activities will also include a Spirit Week celebration which starts Tuesday, Feb. 5 and continues through Feb. 8. Students are urged to participate in Spirit Week and show support by creatively dressing according to the following daily themes:

Tuesday, Feb. 5 – Walk on the Wild Side, with a focus on circus animals;

Wednesday, Feb. 6 – Just Clownin’ Around, with emphasis on friendly, funny clowns;

Thursday, Feb. 7 –– Entertain Me, emulating a favorite circus entertainer;

Friday, Feb. 8 –– It’s Show Time! Show off your best blue and gold.

Candidates nominated for the Hoopcoming Royal Court and 2019 honor are king candidates Thomas Emerich, Drake King, and Wes Thomas, and queen candidates, Shelby Korte, Lauren Mendel, and Macey Phillips.

In preparation for the game and Friday night festivities, high school students will participate in a special Pep Assembly that day in the gym, and after the game with Salem, the school is sponsoring the annual Hoopcoming Dance which is being held in the elementary gym from 9:00 – 11:00 p.m.

The theme for the Hoopcoming Dance is “The Greatest Show.”