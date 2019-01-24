Ava Bears Support Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

All 24 members of the Ava Bears Basketball Team wore special warm-up shirts to create awareness during the month of January for cervical cancer at last Friday nights game against Sparta. The team is pictured above wearing their shirts with both coaches, Coach Suspancic (left) and Coach Mallow (right).
