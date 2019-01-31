Associate Court Day  Proceedings January 24

During Judge Bock’s Associate Court Day docket on Thursday, Jan. 24, there was a total of 78 cases on the docket. There were 65 misdemeanor cases, 10 infractions and three felony cases.  There were ten misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas and 13 failure to appear warrants issued. 

