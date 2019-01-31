Arno – Hellen Blakey

Last Monday morning, Mark came by to see if I was okay. Carrie Fitzgerald stopped by last Tuesday evening and brought me my medicine. Wednesday morning, I had 1 inch in my rain gage.

Violet stopped by Thursday, and got her cake and birthday card.

Friday, I took my assessor paper in to the courthouse and visited with some of the girls while there. I went to Clinkingbeard and got some papers for O.E.S. in Theodosia. And I dropped a sympathy card and food for Florence and family for the death of her sister.

Mark and Sherry came by Saturday while in town and pulled the cedar limbs out of my driveway. Nina and I went to Ozark this afternoon, to the Stained Glass Theater where we met Monica and Annette and watched “Papa’s Place.” It was another good play. We laughed and cried all through it. The play goes until Feb. 2 if you want to see it.

Well, it was beautiful day Sunday and I got to go to church. It was good to be back in the house of the Lord. Bro. Charles made it out too, and he did good bringing the message from Isaiah 58. A thought, “what have you or I got to lose? Lots unless we turn over our life to God.

We had our business meeting after church. Those present were Nina Carter, Jewell Elliott, Kay Hutchinson, and Hellen Blakey.

Rosie Harris and her youngest daughter came out of the cemetery and stopped and we visited for quite a while. Rosie had her left arm in a sling because of her shoulder. I hadn’t seen Rosie for along time and it was good talking to her.

Let’s keep all our sick folk in our prayers.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service, and their families and the ones in training.