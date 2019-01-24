Arno – Hellen Blakey

Jan. 20, 2019, Last Monday, I baked bread. Annie came by with Alexia and Owen after they got out of school and picked up the rest of their Christmas gifts.

Today was Monica’s birthday.

I got out last Tuesday, went to the bank, got groceries before they went off sale, then dropped my news off before I came home.

Michelle took me to Ozark Wednesday for my doctor appointment. We met Monica there and she went in with me.

I was told that my lungs were clear. Monica went back to work and Michelle and I went to eat before we stopped at the store and got some birthday and anniversary cards, then we came home.

Thursday, I had .2 inches in my rain gage; .5 inches Saturday by 8 a.m., I got 1-1/2 inches of snow on the back of my car.

I found water in my basement Thursday, so James, Gary, and Trae came and got it out so I could move things around so I could wash my clothes. I washed two loads.

Friday morning, I dried both loads and washed my color clothes and dried them. Nina came by on her way home to see how I was feeling Saturday. It started raining and then about 8 a.m. that morning it sleeted before it started snowing and it came down like a blizzard. Ellis came by late that afternoon and measured my snow for me.

Sunday, we didn’t have church at Mt. Tabor. I hope the weather is better next Sunday and everyone is feeling better.

Keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.