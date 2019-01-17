Arno – Hellen Blakey

Last Monday, I finally got out and took my news in, went to the bank, and the store to get some medicine and a phone card. Then, I went and got some groceries. Last Tuesday, I went to Dr. Duggan’s office and saw Deann Thompson. She said I had bronchitis and pneumonia. I got two shots and a breathing treatment, then I went and got two kinds of medicine from one drugstore and a breathing machine from the other drug store.

That morning, Jett came and stayed until his aunt Kendra picked him up and took him to school.

Nina stopped on her way home and helped me with my breathing machine. Tara came by on her way home Wednesday evening and picked up the rest of their Christmas gifts. I got a text from Monica that night.

Violet and George dropped milk off for me Thursday. That afternoon, when Kay was going home, she stopped and brought my mail to the door. I forgot to say when I got home last Monday with my groceries that my new mailman, Tim Hall, brought my mail to me and carried all my groceries into the house.

I sure appreciate everyone that has helped since I have been sick.

I had .3” Friday by 3:15; 2 inches when it quit Sunday.

Mark and Mark W. came Friday afternoon, got my mail, and emptied my rain gage. They took Kelsey family’s Christmas with them to drop off at her house. Mark still isn’t well. He has to be out in the cold weather.

Saturday morning, when I got up and looked out, there was ice everywhere,

My big cedar next to the road was hanging low with lots of ice on it and the top branch broke off and is laying in my driveway. Sunday I was out of electricity for one hour. I was lucky. Some were out longer.

Sunday night, Mark W. and Hailey stopped on their way back down to the College of the Ozarks. Mark took care of my rain gage.

Keep praying for our sick folks. My prayers and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.