Apply Online for MDC Spring Managed Turkey Hunts Starting Feb. 1

Apply Feb. 1 – 28 through the MDC website at www.mdc.mo.gov/springturkeyhunts.

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri youth, archery, and firearms turkey hunters can apply online for 2019 spring turkey managed hunts Feb. 1 – 28 through the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) website at mdc.mo.gov/springturkeyhunts. Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15.

Spring turkey hunting youth weekend will be April 6 and 7 with the regular spring season running April 15 through May 5. Permits will be available starting March 1.

Detailed information on spring turkey hunting will be available in MDC’s “2019 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” booklet, available where permits are sold beginning in February. To learn more about turkey hunting in Missouri, visit MDC’s website at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey

Buy Missouri hunting permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through the MDC free mobile app — MO Hunting — available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.