Ammoniated Hay Workshop Jan. 30 at Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Mo. – University of Missouri Extension will host a workshop on “Feeding Anhydrous Ammoniated Hay” on Jan. 30 starting at 1 p.m. at the Southwest Research Center, 14548 Hwy H, Mt. Vernon.

The specialists with the University of Missouri ammoniated three bale piles last summer that contained poor fescue hay and some wheat straw. They began feeding it Jan. 4 to fall-calving beef cows.

“On the Jan. 30, you will be able to see the results of the ammoniating process and how the cows clean it up,” said Eldon Cole, livestock field specialist with MU Extension.

MU Extension specialists and staff from the Southwest Research Center will share ideas and observations regarding the cost and treatment of low-quality forages. Forage test results on the hay, done before and after the treatment, will be available.

There is no pre-registration or fee attached to the event.

“Just come between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and checkout this unique process in case you might wish to use it in the future,” said Cole.

For details, contact the Southwest Research Center at 466-2148 or the Lawrence County Extension Center at 466-3102.