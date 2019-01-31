Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

January 20 – January 26

Abandoned 911 Call – 1

Alarm – 2

Animal Call – 2

Agency Assist – 14

Assist Person – 1

Check Building – 13

Check Person – 3

Check Vehicle – 3

Check Well-Being – 1

Civil – 2

General Disturbance – 4

Noise Disturbance – 1

Fraud – 1

Left w/o Paying – 2

Miscellaneous – 8

Traffic Control – 1

Traffic Stop – 38

Total Calls – 97

On Jan. 21, Ava Police responded to two power outages.

On Jan. 21, Ava Police responded to the local Walmart for a report of counterfeiting and stealing.

On Jan. 23, Ava Police assisted the city response to ice on streets.

On Jan. 24, Ava Police responded to a gas station drive-off. Subject was expected to return to pay for fuel.

On Jan. 25, Ava Police responded to a call from an off-duty MSHP Trooper of a possible intoxicated driver on Highway 5. The subject was arrested by the MSHP and taken to the Douglas County Sheriff’s office.

Ava Police conducted 19 traffic stops for speeding in city limits.