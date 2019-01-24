Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

January 13 – January 19 

  • Alarm – 2
  • Animal Call – 2
  • Agency Assist – 9
  • Burglary, Residential – 1
  • Check Building – 11
  • Check Person – 4
  • Check Vehicle – 5
  • Check Well-Being – 2
  • Civil – 1
  • Community Policing – 3
  • Drugs – 1
  • Follow Up – 1
  • Harassment – 1
  • Juvenile Situation – 1
  • Left w/o Paying – 1
  • Miscellaneous – 9
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 2
  • Priv. Property Accident – 1
  • Stalled Vehicle – 1
  • Stealing – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 40
  • Warrant – 2

Total Calls – 100

On Jan. 13, Ava Police responded to several calls for fallen tree limbs and power outages.

On Jan. 14, Ava Police responded to a report of methamphetamine received in the mail by a resident of a local retirement facility.

On Jan. 15, a report was filed for a missing identification and Social security card. 

On Jan. 18, Ava Police responded to a dog bite situation on Ash Street. A citation for the incident was issued. 

A total of 22 traffic stops were conducted because of excess speed.

