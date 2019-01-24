Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

January 13 – January 19

Alarm – 2

Animal Call – 2

Agency Assist – 9

Burglary, Residential – 1

Check Building – 11

Check Person – 4

Check Vehicle – 5

Check Well-Being – 2

Civil – 1

Community Policing – 3

Drugs – 1

Follow Up – 1

Harassment – 1

Juvenile Situation – 1

Left w/o Paying – 1

Miscellaneous – 9

Motor Vehicle Crash – 2

Priv. Property Accident – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Stealing – 1

Traffic Stop – 40

Warrant – 2

Total Calls – 100

On Jan. 13, Ava Police responded to several calls for fallen tree limbs and power outages.

On Jan. 14, Ava Police responded to a report of methamphetamine received in the mail by a resident of a local retirement facility.

On Jan. 15, a report was filed for a missing identification and Social security card.

On Jan. 18, Ava Police responded to a dog bite situation on Ash Street. A citation for the incident was issued.

A total of 22 traffic stops were conducted because of excess speed.