Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
January 13 – January 19
- Alarm – 2
- Animal Call – 2
- Agency Assist – 9
- Burglary, Residential – 1
- Check Building – 11
- Check Person – 4
- Check Vehicle – 5
- Check Well-Being – 2
- Civil – 1
- Community Policing – 3
- Drugs – 1
- Follow Up – 1
- Harassment – 1
- Juvenile Situation – 1
- Left w/o Paying – 1
- Miscellaneous – 9
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 2
- Priv. Property Accident – 1
- Stalled Vehicle – 1
- Stealing – 1
- Traffic Stop – 40
- Warrant – 2
Total Calls – 100
On Jan. 13, Ava Police responded to several calls for fallen tree limbs and power outages.
On Jan. 14, Ava Police responded to a report of methamphetamine received in the mail by a resident of a local retirement facility.
On Jan. 15, a report was filed for a missing identification and Social security card.
On Jan. 18, Ava Police responded to a dog bite situation on Ash Street. A citation for the incident was issued.
A total of 22 traffic stops were conducted because of excess speed.