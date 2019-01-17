Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

January 6 – January 12

Alarm – 2

Animal Call – 4

Agency Assist – 29

Burglary, Residential – 1

Check Building – 11

Check Person – 5

Check Vehicle – 9

Check Well-Being – 1

Civil – 1

Community Policing – 6

Drugs – 1

Juvenile Situation – 1

Left w/o Paying – 1

Miscellaneous – 16

Motor Vehicle Crash – 2

Prisoner Transport – 1

Priv. Property Accident – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 2

Stealing – 1

Traffic Control – 1

Traffic Stop – 42

Total Calls – 140

On Jan. 6, Ava Police received an individual wanted on warrants from the MSHP.

On Jan. 8, Ava Police responded to theft of gasoline at the Signal gas station.

On Jan. 9, Ava Police responded to a single vehicle incident where a driver left the roadway near Hwy FF.

On Jan. 10, Ava Police investigated a money scam claiming there was a kidnapping and demanding ransom.

On Jan. 11, Ava Police and Fire responded to a structure fire.

On Jan. 11 & 12, Ava Police responded to power outages and downed power lines related to damage from Winter Storm Gia.

Ava Police conducted a total of 20 traffic stops involving speeding inside the city limits.