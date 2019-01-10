Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
January 1 – January 5
- Animal Call – 3
- Agency Assist – 4
- Check Building – 15
- Check Person – 2
- Check Vehicle – 1
- C&I Driver – 1
- Community Policing – 2
- Disturbances,
- Domestic – 1
- Found Property – 1
- Miscellaneous – 8
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
- Priv.Prop.Accident -1
- Stalled Vehicle – 1
- Traffic Stop – 27
- Traffic Violation – 1
- Warrant – 1
Total Calls – 70
On Jan. 1, Ava Police were called to the north Casey’s store for a subject reported of asking for money then covering their face with cardboard.
On Jan. 3, officers served a warrant for failure to appear, subject was arrested.
On Jan. 4, officers responded to a dog bite report. A citation for “dog at large” was issued and the animal is in custody.
On Jan. 4, officers aided the MSHP in serving a warrant.
On Jan. 5, a non-injury vehicle collision occurred at South Junction near the south Casey’s store.
A total of 18 traffic stops were conducted because of excessive speed.