Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

January 1 – January 5

Animal Call – 3

Agency Assist – 4

Check Building – 15

Check Person – 2

Check Vehicle – 1

C&I Driver – 1

Community Policing – 2

Disturbances,

Domestic – 1

Found Property – 1

Miscellaneous – 8

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Priv.Prop.Accident -1

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Traffic Stop – 27

Traffic Violation – 1

Warrant – 1

Total Calls – 70

On Jan. 1, Ava Police were called to the north Casey’s store for a subject reported of asking for money then covering their face with cardboard.

On Jan. 3, officers served a warrant for failure to appear, subject was arrested.

On Jan. 4, officers responded to a dog bite report. A citation for “dog at large” was issued and the animal is in custody.

On Jan. 4, officers aided the MSHP in serving a warrant.

On Jan. 5, a non-injury vehicle collision occurred at South Junction near the south Casey’s store.

A total of 18 traffic stops were conducted because of excessive speed.