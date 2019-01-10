Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

January 1 – January 5 

  • Animal Call – 3
  • Agency Assist – 4
  • Check Building – 15
  • Check Person – 2
  • Check Vehicle – 1
  • C&I Driver – 1
  • Community Policing – 2
  • Disturbances,
  • Domestic – 1
  • Found Property – 1
  • Miscellaneous – 8
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
  • Priv.Prop.Accident -1
  • Stalled Vehicle – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 27
  • Traffic Violation – 1
  • Warrant – 1

Total Calls – 70

On Jan. 1, Ava Police were called to the north Casey’s store for a subject reported of asking for money then covering their face with cardboard.

On Jan. 3, officers served a warrant for failure to appear, subject was arrested. 

On Jan. 4, officers responded to a dog bite report. A citation for “dog at large” was issued and the animal is in custody. 

On Jan. 4, officers aided the MSHP in serving a warrant.

On Jan. 5, a non-injury vehicle collision occurred at South Junction near the south Casey’s store. 

A total of 18 traffic stops were conducted because of excessive speed. 

