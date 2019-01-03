Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone
417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
December 23 – December 31
- Alarm – 2
- Animal Call – 3
- Assault, Domestic – 1
- Agency Assist – 18
- Check Building – 17
- Check Person – 3
- Check Vehicle – 7
- Check Well-Being – 1
- C&I Driver – 1
- Civil – 1
- Community Policing – 7
- Disturbances,
- Noise – 1
- Drug Activity – 1
- Fraud – 1
- Left Without Paying – 1
- Miscellaneous – 11
- Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
- Stalled Vehicle – 3
- Nuisance – 1
- Traffic Stop – 57
Total Calls – 137
On Dec. 23, Ava Police were dispatched to aid an animal left outside without shelter.
On Dec. 26, Ava Police were called to aid Troop G in searching for a white truck suspected of transporting drugs from Grove Spring into Ava.
Ava Police conducted a total of 43 traffic stops involving speeding inside the city limits.