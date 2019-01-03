Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone

417-683-2900– Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

December 23 – December 31

Alarm – 2

Animal Call – 3

Assault, Domestic – 1

Agency Assist – 18

Check Building – 17

Check Person – 3

Check Vehicle – 7

Check Well-Being – 1

C&I Driver – 1

Civil – 1

Community Policing – 7

Disturbances,

Noise – 1

Drug Activity – 1

Fraud – 1

Left Without Paying – 1

Miscellaneous – 11

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 3

Nuisance – 1

Traffic Stop – 57

Total Calls – 137

On Dec. 23, Ava Police were dispatched to aid an animal left outside without shelter.

On Dec. 26, Ava Police were called to aid Troop G in searching for a white truck suspected of transporting drugs from Grove Spring into Ava.

Ava Police conducted a total of 43 traffic stops involving speeding inside the city limits.