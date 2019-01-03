Activity Report – From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Calls By Type

December 23 – December 31 

  • Alarm – 2
  • Animal Call – 3
  • Assault, Domestic – 1
  • Agency Assist – 18
  • Check Building – 17
  • Check Person – 3
  • Check Vehicle – 7
  • Check Well-Being – 1
  • C&I Driver – 1
  • Civil – 1
  • Community Policing – 7
  • Disturbances,
  • Noise – 1
  • Drug Activity – 1
  • Fraud – 1
  • Left Without Paying – 1
  • Miscellaneous – 11
  • Motor Vehicle Crash – 1
  • Stalled Vehicle – 3
  • Nuisance – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 57

Total Calls – 137

On Dec. 23, Ava Police were dispatched to aid an animal left outside without shelter.

On Dec. 26, Ava Police were called to aid Troop G in searching for a white truck suspected of transporting drugs from Grove Spring into Ava.

Ava Police conducted a total of 43 traffic stops involving speeding inside the city limits. 

