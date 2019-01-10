Accumulating Winter Precipitation Possible Friday Night, Saturday

By Jason Hoekema

A strong low pressure system will make landfall along the California coast Thursday and will traverse across the Rockies before interacting with tropical moisture, resulting in a strong system passing through the Ozarks Friday into Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Springfield has discussed the possibility of accumulating winter precipitation.

According to the long-term forecast discussion available on the NWS website, precipitation will begin as rain on Friday and will transition to snow as temperatures drop in the evening and overnight.

Snowfall amounts have not yet been determined as the upper-level system has not-yet made landfall.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety disseminated an anticipatory message on social media urging residents to prepare a vehicle storm kit and to monitor forecasts closely.

A winter storm kit consists of a windshield scraper, small broom, flashlight, blanket, radio with batteries, snacks or energy-providing food, water, jumper cables, flares and matches, a shovel, sand (or shingles, cat litter, etc) extra cold weather clothing, a first aid kit, and a florescent vest or flag to signal if in distress.

Should accumulating snow occurr, residents can use the MoDOT map application on a wireless device to check road conditions and see if commute routes have been opened to traffic.

For more information, residents should seek the latest weather information from a reliable news or government source.

See the forecast: www.weather.gov/sgf