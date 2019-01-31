Ava Senior Center Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH

Menu subject to change without notice.

(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)

Mon. Feb. 4 – Turkey breast, dressing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes & gravy, fresh baked roll,cookie.

Tues. Feb. 5 – Cheeseburger, potato salad, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/onion, fruit crisp.

Wed. Feb. 6 – Oven fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, Antigua vegetables, fresh baked roll, banana split cake.

Thurs. Feb. 7 – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, greenbeans, cornbread, coconut cream pie.

Friday, Feb. 8 – Polish sausage & kraut, macaroni salad, Normandy vegetables, fresh baked biscuit, applesauce cake.

Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon

Call for Info: 683-5712

Suggested contribution – $3.50

Guests under 60 – $6.00

Book Club

Monday, Feb. 4th, 10 a.m.

Stress Busting Program

Monday, Feb. 4th, 10-11:30 a.m.

MUSIC

Monday night music, Feb. 4th, 6 p.m.

Taxes

Tuesday, Feb. 5th by Appointment

TOPS

Tuesday, Feb. 5th, 2 p.m.

End ALZ

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 10-11 a.m.

Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Assoc.

Grace Foot Clinic

Thursday, Feb. 7th, by Appointment

GAMES

New billiard tables!

Pitch played daily

Pitch tournament – Tuesdays

Pinochle played

Monday & Thursdays

Bingo every other Friday (2/1)

Games begin around Noon.

OATS Bus Schedule

For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712

*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus

Friday, Feb. 1 : East Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.

Mon. Feb. 4: Douglas Co./Ava to Springfield.

Wed. Feb. 6: Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.

Friday, Feb. 8 : West Douglas to Ava; Ava in Town.

: West Douglas to Ava; Ava in Town. Tuesday, Feb. 12: Douglas Co. to Ozark.

NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.