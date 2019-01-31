Ava Senior Center Activities & OATS Bus Schedule

LUNCH
Menu subject to change without notice.
(If you receive homebound meals please call if you will not be home when volunteers deliver)
- Mon. Feb. 4 – Turkey breast, dressing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes & gravy, fresh baked roll,cookie.
- Tues. Feb. 5– Cheeseburger, potato salad, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/onion, fruit crisp.
- Wed. Feb. 6 – Oven fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, Antigua vegetables, fresh baked roll, banana split cake.
- Thurs. Feb. 7 – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, greenbeans, cornbread, coconut cream pie.
- Friday, Feb. 8 – Polish sausage & kraut, macaroni salad, Normandy vegetables, fresh baked biscuit, applesauce cake.
Lunch served daily 11 a.m. – Noon
Call for Info: 683-5712
Suggested contribution – $3.50
Guests under 60 – $6.00
Book Club
Monday, Feb. 4th, 10 a.m.
Stress Busting Program
Monday, Feb. 4th, 10-11:30 a.m.
MUSIC
Monday night music, Feb. 4th, 6 p.m.
Taxes
Tuesday, Feb. 5th by Appointment
TOPS
Tuesday, Feb. 5th, 2 p.m.
End ALZ
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 10-11 a.m.
Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Assoc.
Grace Foot Clinic
Thursday, Feb. 7th, by Appointment
GAMES
New billiard tables!
Pitch played daily
Pitch tournament – Tuesdays
Pinochle played
Monday & Thursdays
Bingo every other Friday (2/1)
Games begin around Noon.
OATS Bus Schedule
For information or to schedule a ride, call 683-5712
*Anyone – of any age – is eligible to ride the OATS Bus
- Friday, Feb. 1: East Douglas County to Ava; Ava in town.
- Mon. Feb. 4: Douglas Co./Ava to Springfield.
- Wed. Feb. 6: Douglas Co. to Ava; Ava in town.
- Friday, Feb. 8: West Douglas to Ava; Ava in Town.
- Tuesday, Feb. 12: Douglas Co. to Ozark.
NOTICE: If Ava schools are closed for inclement weather the center will also be closed.