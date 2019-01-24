School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 28

Cereal with yogurt, bananas.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, apple.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Blueberry crumb cake, bananas.

Thursday, Jan. 31

Sausage pancake on a stick, applesauce.

Friday, Feb. 1

Mini pancakes, pineapple

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 28

Spaghetti and meatballs with Italian bread, chicken patty on bun, Italian chef salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Grilled cheese sandwich, white chicken chili with cornbread, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, orange pineapple mix.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, chicken Caesar salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pears, hot rolls.

Thursday, Jan. 31

Cheeseburger, tacos, tater tots with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, applesauce.

Friday, Feb. 1

Tony’s® pizza, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, popcorn chicken salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, strawberry banana mix.

Ava Middle School Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 28

Spaghetti and meatballs with Italian bread, chicken patty on bun, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

White chicken chili with cornbread, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, orange pineapple mix.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, salad bar, baked potato bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pears, hot rolls.

Thursday, Jan. 31

Gyro, tacos, salad bar, blueberry muffin breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, applesauce.

Friday, Feb. 1

Tony’s® pizza, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, strawberry banana mix.

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Jan. 28

Spaghetti and meatballs with Italian bread, spicy chicken sandwich, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, spring salad mix, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

White chicken chili with cornbread, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, honey baked beans, orange pineapple mix.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, salad bar, baked potato bar, baked chips, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pears, hot rolls.

Thursday, Jan. 31

Gyro, tacos with Spanish rice, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, freshgarden salad, applesauce.

Friday, Feb. 1

Tony’s® pizza, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, Caesar side salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, strawberry banana mix.

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 28

French toast sticks, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice and milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Breakfast burrito, fruit, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, and milk.

Thursday, Jan. 31

Sausage patty, hash browns, biscuit and jelly, fruit, juice and milk.

Friday, Feb. 1

Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, and milk.

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 28

Chicken taquitos, Spanish rice, refried beans, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Chili, grilled cheese, crackers, corn, fruit, and milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit and milk.

Thursday, Jan. 31

Fish sticks, coleslaw, fries, fruit, and milk.

Friday, Feb. 1

Pizza, salad, peas, fruit and milk.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Unavailable at deadline. Please check the school Facebook page.