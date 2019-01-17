Ava Proclaims January Cervical Health Awareness Month

David Norman, the Mayor of the City of Ava, signed a proclamation for the month of January as Cervical Health Awareness Month. Mindy Johnson, Douglas County Herald, has a mission to bring awareness to the women in Douglas County and other surrounding counties of the deadly disease, cervical cancer. She along with others will be sharing their stories in the Herald this month. Businesses and organizations are asked to help promote and support by placing a teal and white colored ribbon that can be picked up at the Douglas County Herald office for free. Dr. Selma Taylor, OB-GYN at MOCH is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, specializing in breast and cervical cancer screening, as well as prenatal care, contraceptive management, and pre-conception planning. Dr. Selma Taylor and Becky Gann, MOCH, and Mindy Johnson were present for the proclamation signing Friday at city hall.

