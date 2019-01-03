Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

15-2t

***

Ava Saddle Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 7th, at Pizza Hut in Ava. The new President welcomes everyone.

15-2t

***

Regular monthly meetings of the Ava Area Ambulance District board are the second Thursday of each month. The January meeting will be held Thursday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m., at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

16-2t

***

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County will meet on the third Tuesday of the month, Jan. 15, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

16-2t

***