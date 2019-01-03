School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Jan. 7
Breakfast pizza, bananas.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Sausage pancake on a stick, Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Mini cinnis, bananas.
Thursday, Jan. 10
Cereal with yogurt, applesauce.
Friday, Jan. 11
Pumpkin muffin with yogurt, apple.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Jan. 7
French dip sandwich, chicken patty on bun, Italian chef salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Three cheese grilled cheese, BBQ pork on bun, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, cowboy beans, orange pineapple mix.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, chicken Caesar salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pears, hot rolls.
Thursday, Jan. 10
Cheeseburger, egg, ham, and cheese breakfast sandwich, tater tots with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, applesauce.
Friday, Jan. 11
Tony’s® pizza, chicken and biscuits, popcorn chicken salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, strawberry banana mix.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
Monday, Jan. 7
French dip sandwich, chicken patty on bun, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Three cheese grilled cheese, BBQ pork on bun, salad bar, cornbread, hot dog bar, fresh garden salad, cowboy beans, orange pineapple mix.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, salad bar, grilled cheese bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pears, hot rolls.
Thursday, Jan. 10
Cheeseburger, egg, ham and cheese breakfast sandwich, tater tots with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, pasta bar, mixed vegetables, fried rice, fresh garden salad, applesauce.
Friday, Jan. 11
Tony’s® pizza, chicken and biscuits, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, strawberry banana mix.
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Jan. 7
French dip sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, spring salad mix, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, peaches.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Smothered burrito, BBQ pork on bun, salad bar, cornbread, hot dog bar, fresh garden salad, cowboy beans, orange pineapple mix.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, roast turkey with gravy, salad bar, grilled cheese bar, fresh garden salad, baked chips, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, pears, and hot rolls.
Thursday, Jan. 10
Bacon cheeseburger, egg, ham, and cheese breakfast sandwich, tater tots with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, pasta bar, mixed vegetables, fried rice, fresh garden salad, applesauce.
Friday, Jan. 11
Tony’s® pizza, chicken and biscuits, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, Caesar side salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, strawberry banana mix.
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Jan. 7
French toast sticks, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, & milk.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, & milk.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice, & milk.
Thursday, Jan. 10
Biscuit & gravy, breakfast bar, fruit, juice, & milk.
Friday, Jan. 11
Cereal, bagel, cream cheese, fruit, juice, & milk.
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Jan. 7
Hamburger patty w/cheese, chips, pork & beans, fruit, & milk.
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Chicken Alfredo, salad, bread stick, broccoli, fruit, & milk.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, fruit, & milk.
Thursday, Jan. 10
Sloppy Joe on a bun, chips, mac & cheese, carrots w/ranch, fruit, & milk.
Friday, Jan. 11
Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, fries, fruit, & milk.
Skyline R-II Menu
Unavailable. Please check the district’s Facebook page.