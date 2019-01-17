2019 Spring Forage Conference Moved to New Location, Set for Feb. 26 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – The Southwest Missouri Spring Forage Conference is moving to a new location in 2019. The 35th annual event will be held Tues., Feb. 26, 2019, at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center, 2546 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, Missouri.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Pat Keyser from the University of Tennessee. Keyser is a professor and director of UT’s Center for Native Grasslands Management. He will address native warm season grasses.

The conference will also feature several breakout sessions throughout the day. Topics include: strategies for managing farm and ranch depreciation; intercropping summer annuals; retained ownership; basics of management intensive grazing; mitigation of fescue endophyte; proper stocking rates; fertilizing for crop removal rates; toxic plants; preparing for drought; economics of renovation; and forage sustainability with soil types.

A large trade show will also be held in conjunction with the conference. Agricultural businesses and organizations will have exhibits and representatives available to discuss their products and services.

If interested in becoming an exhibitor or sponsor, contact Nathan Witt at 417-451-1007 ext.3.

Conference registration begins at 8 a.m., with sessions running from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A banquet luncheon is included with the registration. The cost is $35 per person in advance or $45 at the door. To pre-register (by Feb. 15) or to get more information, contact the Laclede County SWCD office at 417-532-6305, ext.101.

Participants can find more information about the conference and register online at www.springforageconference.com.