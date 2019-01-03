2019 Brings Opportunity for Missouri Farmers, Ranchers and Agriculture Leaders

New Year, New Vision

JEFFERSON CITY –– The new year brings with it new opportunities for Missouri agriculture. Governor Mike Parson and Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn has announced a winter checklist of ideas to help farmers, ranchers and agriculture leaders get a jump on 2019, all of which will be covered at the upcoming 48th Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture.

“Agriculture has a lot to be thankful for heading into 2019 as we look in the rearview mirror at 2018, from a dry summer to a wet fall and a final farm bill to a new look at international trade deals,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “We know that our farmers and ranchers are heading into 2019 with renewed optimism.”

Missouri Agriculture’s Top 10 Checklist

Gain 2019 commodity market insight Explore the latest global trade negotiations Break down the impacts of the new Farm Bill Get inspired by where Governor Parson’s administration is taking the State of Missouri Advocate for your fellow farmers and ranchers, as well as the food they produce Support agriculture’s future workforce: Missouri 4-H, Missouri FFA and the Agricultural Leadership of Tomorrow program Understand how blockchain technology may impact agriculture Engage in broadband and infrastructure conversations Envision the future of plant and animal science as it relates to your farm or ranch Secure a 2019 Missouri Agriculture calendar

Missouri farmers, ranchers and agriculture leaders can complete this entire checklist at the 48th Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture, which will be held Jan. 10-11, 2019, at Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach, Mo.

Registration is open online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov/conference and attendees may call Tan-Tar-A at 1-800-826-8272 to inquire about any remaining discounted hotel rooms for the conference.