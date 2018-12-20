Webster/Greene County Route D To Close East of Springfield

The closure will occur on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 20 – 21 for Drain Pipe Replacement Project

Webster/Greene County Route D will close between Webster County Route B and Greene County Farm Road 241, on the east side of Springfield, on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 20-21, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The road will be open during evenings and overnight hours.

During the project, MoDOT crews will be replacing deteriorating drain pipes underneath Route D to keep water from pooling underneath and next to the road which could cause deterioration of the road bed

Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone, but cars will not be able to travel through the work zone

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes, as no signed detours are planned.

Weather or delays associated with construction may alter the work schedule.