Webster County Route K Closed in Areas South of Seymour

January 2-9 During Drain Pipe Replacement Project

MoDOT has announced Webster County Route K in areas south of Seymour, Mo., will be closed for one week beginning January 2, 2019.

According to MoDOT, crews will be replacing deteriorating drain pipes underneath Route K. The project goal is to keep water from pooling underneath and next to the road which could cause deterioration of the road bed.

Construction is slated to begin Wednesday, Jan. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with work commencing between Webster County Route BB in Seymour and Spring Creek Road.

Beginning Thursday, Jan. 3, crews will be working between Goss Cave Road and Backwoods Road south of Seymour until Jan. 9. The road will be open at night and during weekends.

Electronic message boards will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule.

Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone during construction hours. Drivers urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned.

Weather and/or construction delays may alter the work schedule.