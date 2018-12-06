Wasola – Theta Nokes

Through wisdom is a house built and by understanding it is established. Proverbs 24:3

Sympathy to B.J. Evans’ family. The little round man with the square deal. I have gone to a lot of his auctions. I had him come to Oak Grove Church to preach one time, and he wouldn’t take the money. He was the only man that had ever refused money for preaching.

T.J. has been here since Thanksgiving. He is back to being a traveling nurse and will be working in St. Louis for a few months. He went there Sunday.

On Friday, I went to Theodosia to Uncle Rayford Clayton’s for a visit. Aunt Lena Brown is there now too. I also stopped by a few minutes at Vi & Jean Plante’s. Vi is now in the Branson hospital for pneumonia. Saturday evening, T.J. and I went to Mansfield to the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum.

When I was at Uncle Rayford’s, he said Doug & Troy brought him some wood. Rayford said his cattle were stolen a few months ago, and later someone stole his pickup. So he has nothing to drive now.

Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God.

Have a safe week.

The storm hit Friday night and power was off for five hours.