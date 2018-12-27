WARNING ORDER – Trisha D. Adams

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF BAXTER COUNTY, ARKANSAS

PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF:

D.S. TOWNSEND, a minor.

Case No. 03pr-15-282-2

WARNING ORDER

STATE OF ARKANSAS )

COUNTY OF BAXTER)

Trisha D. Adams, is hereby warned to appear in this Court within thirty (30) days and answer the Annual Report of Guardian and Petition for No Annual Accounting, and upon her failure to do so, said Petition will be taken as confessed.

WITNESS my hand as Clerk of the Circuit Court of Baxter County, Arkansas, and the seal of said Court this date.

by: Canda Reese, Clerk, D.C.

12-12-15-2t