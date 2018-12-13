Virginia Belle “Andrews” Jacobs, 89 years, 4 months, 13 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on December 10, 2018 at Heart of the Ozarks, Ava, MO.

Virginia was born July 28, 1929 in Coldsprings, MO. to Howard and Lola (Upshaw) Proctor.

On February 4, 1947 Virginia and Vernie David Andrews were united in marriage in Ava, MO and were blessed with two sons.

Virginia was a member of Seminole Baptist Church in Springfield, MO. In 1954 at the age of 25, Virginia was born again in the spirit of the Lord and was baptized in Portland, Oregon. She enjoyed crocheting baby blankets for Mercy Hospital where she volunteered much of her time over the last twenty years. She loved her family very much and they were her joy. She had a yearly garden that she maintained, and canned the fruits of her labor, as well as flowers in her flower garden. Virginia also enjoyed writing and several of her stories were published. Her real blessing was when she could share her faith in the Lord Jesus with others.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Vernie in 1997 and Herbert in 2010, as well as numerous siblings.

Virginia is survived by her son and his wife, David and Kathy Andrews, Ava, MO, and Robert and wife Billie Andrews, Phoenix, AZ, four grandchildren, Clifton, Ryan, and Samantha, and Ateah, three great granddaughters, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss her greatly.

Funeral services for Virginia will be Sat. December 15, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial in the Brixey Cemetery on K Hwy in Ava. Visitation will be Saturday prior to service at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.