UTV Accident Near Bradleyville Dec. 23

On Sunday, Dec. 23, Brandi Miller, age 19, and a minor male, age 14, both of Bradleyville, were involved in an UTV accident in the Mark Twain Forest, five miles southeast of Bradleyville.

According to MSgt. C.A. Stuart with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Miller was driving an Odes Industries Revenger UTV when she lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. Both the driver and occupant were taken by ambulance to Cox Hospital in Branson with moderate injuries.

The accident occurred in Taney County around 3:00 p.m.