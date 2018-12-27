Two More File for April Election

Candidate filing for the General Municipal Election April 2, 2019 is well underway, and two more candidates have placed their names on the ballot.

Opting for a position on the Ava R-I School Board, Brandi Stanifer, of Ava, filed last week as a candidate running for a board seat. Additional candidates also vying for a position on the school board who filed earlier this month are Tanner Clark, of Seymour, Mo.; Daniel Johnson, of Squires; and Anna Gamboa, of Ava.

In the spring, voters will select two candidates to fill the open positions on the school board. Both vacancies are three-year terms.

Vernon Johnson recently filed for re-election to the Ambulance Board. The board also has two open positions needing to be filled.

The official period for candidate filing runs from Dec. 11, 2018 through January 15, 2019.

Voter registration is open through March 6, 2019.