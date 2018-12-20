Trustee’s Sale: Keaton Davis and Denise Davis

TRUSTEE’S SALE

In re: Keaton Davis and Denise Davis, husband and wife

TRUSTEE’S SALE – Default having been made in the payment of a Note described in and secured by Deed of Trust executed by Keaton Davis and Denise Davis, recorded June 14, 2013 as Document No. 131107, in the office of the Recorder of Deeds for the County of Douglas, State of Missouri, MTW Trustee Services, Inc., the undersigned Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note, will on January 16, 2019 between the hours of 9 o’clock a.m. and 5 o’clock p.m., to wit: at or about 1:00 p.m., at the North Front Door of the Douglas County Courthouse, in the City of Ava and State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash, the following real estate described in said Deed of Trust and situated in the County of Douglas, Missouri, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situate in the County of Douglas, State of Missouri, and being more particularly described as follows:

A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 14, and the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter and the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 26 North, Range 14 West in Douglas County, Missouri, being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of said Section 14; thence along the North line thereof South 88 degrees 48 minutes 46 seconds East, a distance of 505.93 feet to a 5/8 inch iron pin for a point of beginning, thence North 54 degrees 16 minutes 09 seconds West, a distance of 705.26 feet to the South right of way of a County Road, thence following said road along the following courses; along a non-tangent curve to the left having a radius of 529.24 feet, a chord bearing of South 34 degrees 16 minutes 40 seconds West, a cord distance of 52.79 feet and an arc length of 52.82 feet; thence South 31 degrees 25 minutes 08 seconds West, a distance of 342.66 feet to the beginning of a curve to the right having a radius of 579.63 feet, a chord bearing of South 44 degrees 42 minutes 45 seconds West, a chord distance of 266.56 feet and an arc length of 268.97 feet to the beginning of a curve to the left having a radius of 377.76 feet, a cord bearing of South 51 degrees 05 minutes 42 seconds West, a chord distance of 90.91 feet and an arc length of 91.13 feet; thence South 44 degrees 11 minutes 02 seconds West, a distance of 71.53 feet to the beginning of a curve to the right having a radius of1458.97 feet, a chord bearing of South 46 degrees 16 minutes 39 seconds West, a chord distance of 106.60 feet and an arc length of 106.63 feet; thence leaving said right of way South 55 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East, a distance of 785.57 feet to a 5/8 inch iron pin on the East line of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 14; thence North 35 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East, a distance of 911.03 feet to the point of beginning containing 15.00 acres, except any part taken or used for road or highway purposes.

for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the cost of executing this trust.

__________________________

MTW Trustee Services, Inc.

Trustee

(314) 961-0400

Notice:

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. Section 1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

12-20-14-4t