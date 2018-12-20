Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

Third Sunday of Advent, December 16, 2018. The presence of the Lord “in your midst: in the wonder of the holy supper is cause for rejoicing. The coming of one “more powerful” than John, even with his winnowing fork in his hand, is good news — and cause for exultation —for us who are being saved. Great joy is the tone for the third Sunday of Advent.
Surely God is my salvation. I shall trust, and I will not be afraid”. (Isaiah 12:2, NRSv)
Welcome to worship this third Sunday of Advent. May the Holy Spirit bless and strengthen you today.
Happy Birthday to Bob Severson whose birthday is tomorrow and a Happy Anniversary to Chuck and Lesa Berger, married on December 19th, falling this year on Wednesday.
Naomi Circle meets at 9:30 am Wednesday for a workday.
9:30 am, Wed. – Naomi Circle workday
9:30 am Sun. – Adult Bible class and Sunday School
10:45 am Sun. – Worship w/Holy Communion
Please Visit us on Facebook: Trinity Lutheran Church Of Ava
Dec. 16th Lector: Richard Sturgeon
Next Sunday’s Lector: Lesa Berger
Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava
417-683-5611
Pastor Wayne Strohschein