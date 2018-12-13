Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

December 2, 2018, First Sunday in Advent.

Advent is about the “coming days”. God’s people have always lived in great expectation, but that expectation finds specific, repeated enunciation in the texts appointed for these four weeks. The ancients anticipated a “righteous Branch to spring up for David.” The Thessalonians awaited “the coming of our Lord Jesus with all the saints.” Our Lord’s contemporaries hoped for the time “to stand before the Son of Man.” With them we eagerly await the coming days: another Christmas celebration, a second coming, and the advent of our Lord in word and supper.

Good promise I made…” (Jeremiah 33:14, Niv). Thank you, God, that we can depend on your promises. Amen.

Begin the season of anticipation, hope and preparation for the coming Messiah. Welcome!

Happy Anniversary to Jim and Nancy Smith, married on January 8th.

Trinity’s ladies met Wednesday at 11:30 am for their annual Christmas party.

Council meets next week immediately following worship.

Dec. 2nd Lector: Nancy Smith

December 9, 2018, Second Sunday of Advent.

Forerunners and messengers advance the advent of our God. While John the Baptist’s voice in the wilderness may be the principal focus of the day, Malachi’s prophecy could as easily herald the coming Lord Jesus as forerunner of the Lord of hosts. Finally all the baptized are called to participate in the sharing of the gospel. In so doing we prepare the way for the coming of the Lord and assist all flesh in capturing a vision of the “salvation of God “

Preparation for worship

God sends us out as messengers with his good news. Who has brought that news to me? Who needs me to carry that news to them?

We’re one week closer! As we prepare our worship space and our homes for the coming of Jesus at Christmas, let us also prepare our hearts.

We welcome and invite to our Lord’s Table all those baptized persons who truly believe that Christ is present in these elements of bread and wine. We offer both the small cup and the common cup. If you prefer the common cup, please refuse the small cup.

Happy Birthday today to Jim Smith, born on this date, December 9th, to Walt Wittorff, born on December 11th and a Happy Anniversary to Nels & Elnora Christenson, married on December 15th.

The Ladies’ group will be going this coming Thursday to visit with Hulda Tipton for lunch. Meet at the church at 9:00 am.

9:00 am Thurs. – Ladies meet to visit Hulda.

9:30 am Sun. – Adult class & Sunday school

10:45 am Sun. – Worship followed by potluck

Dec. 9 Lector: Walt Wittorff

Next Sunday’s Lector: Karen Strohschein

Visit us on Facebook

Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava

Route 5 and industrial Road

Ava, MO 65608

417-683-5611

Pastor Wayne Strohschien