Town and Country Supports Mansfield Lions

Mansfield students recently raised over $650 for the Mansfield High School’s 2019 junior/senior prom.  Town and Country Supermarket in Mansfield hosted the 10% fundraising event in support of the student initiative.  Students shown above with the check are, l to r, Wyatt Kendall, Josie Lansdown, Natalie Quick, Eden Schuster and Cole Cannon. 

