Town and Country Supports Mansfield Lions

Mansfield students recently raised over $650 for the Mansfield High School’s 2019 junior/senior prom. Town and Country Supermarket in Mansfield hosted the 10% fundraising event in support of the student initiative. Students shown above with the check are, l to r, Wyatt Kendall, Josie Lansdown, Natalie Quick, Eden Schuster and Cole Cannon.
Ava Football Rakes-In 2018 All-SWMFCA Class 2 All-Region Football Team Honors
Ava High School quarterback Caleb Johnson (12) carries the ball during a Missouri Class 2 playoff game against Lamar on November, 17, 2018, in...